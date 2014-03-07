Has Samsung done enough to make the Galaxy S5 a winner?

Waterproof, powerful and big... but is it good enough?

Regardless of what the naysayers may think, the Galaxy S5 marks another notable step forward for Samsung.

The company has brought to the table a device that takes everything back to basics, stripping away unnecessary gimmicks and focusing solely on the core ingredients that make a top-of-the-range smartphone.

There's been the inevitable outcry from some, bemoaning the lack of metallic gloss and similar iPhone-besting features. But once you really dig down into the S5 and take a look at what's new, what's improved and what's been chucked altogether, you begin to realise that it's actually a handset perfectly in keeping with the Galaxy ethos.

In this week's Phone Show, Gareth Beavis and John McCann take an in-depth look at Samsung's latest offering, and explain why this is an Android handset worthy of your time.