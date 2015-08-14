5 awful Android games you should never download

Here at TechRadar we're always recommending the best apps for you – today, we're doing something a little different. I implore you to never download anything from this list, these are some of the worst games you'll be able to put on your Android phone or tablet.

Part of the reason for this 'variable quality' is the Google Play Store's admission process is a bit more lax than the Apple App Store. More gets on there that really shouldn't - some mega weird and some downright wrong.

From Frozen pregnancy simulators to cocaine apps – we don't want Google to clean up its act per se, but someone needs to save us from ourselves.