Pebble watch owners can get a discounted Fitbit Ionic, but there's a big catch

Fitbit has announced that it will be putting the axe to most of the remaining features available to Pebble owners on June 30, 2018. The company outlined in its blog that this is a six-month extension of when it planned to retire the wearable lineup – a move to encourage Pebble developers to contribute to its Fitbit OS.

The fleet of Pebble smartwatches will continue to operate on a basic level, as will their respective mobile apps. But in a six months, Fitbit will no longer issue updates for the platform and is set to power off the following functions, some of which play a crucial role in the experience:

Pebble appstore

Pebble forum

Voice recognition features

SMS and email replies

Timeline pins from third-party apps (Calendar pins will keep working)

CloudPebble development tool

Change sometimes brings...discounts?

The prolonging of the Pebble isn’t just beneficial for developers interested in making apps and watch faces for the Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Ionic 2 (whenever it’s announced). Fitbit is offering a special discount for Pebble owners to snag a Fitbit Ionic for $50 off. Sure, it’s not a huge discount, but a nice nod for Pebble loyalists.

For those who haven’t tried it yet, Fitbit OS is quite a departure from Pebble Time’s calendar-based OS. But since the Ionic’s launch, Fitbit hasn’t let off the gas in its efforts to capture some of the beloved Pebble magic. Chances are that by the time that June 30 rolls around, the platform will be even more Pebble-friendly.