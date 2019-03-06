Nvidia has fixed nasty Apex Legends crash with GeForce RTX graphics cards

Nvidia has released new GeForce graphics card drivers which provide optimizations for Apex Legends – and several other games – but perhaps more importantly for PC gamers addicted to EA’s new battle royale, there’s a fix for a nasty and persistent crashing issue pertaining to RTX GPUs.

The GeForce Game Ready 419.35 drivers are available now, and as mentioned the new release provides updates and optimizations for the ever-more-popular Apex Legends, as well as the about-to-be-launched Devil May Cry 5 and Tom Clancy’s The Division II, to help these titles run more smoothly.

There’s also a vital fix for Apex Legends players who were experiencing a crash to desktop with the error message: ‘DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG’.

We’ve seen a fair few complaints of folks suffering at the hands of this particular crash, and on Nvidia’s official forums, a customer care representative noted: “We fixed a bug that was introduced in R418 drivers. This bug only affected GeForce RTX GPUs so this fix is specific to GeForce RTX graphics cards.”

So there you have it: RTX card owners who were being plagued by this gremlin – which inevitably struck when down to the last two or three squads, at least in most of the anecdotal reports we read – should download this fresh driver, and will hopefully have seen the last of it.

Of course, other gamers have also experienced this error, including those using AMD cards, but obviously the solution for that will have to come in the relevant Radeon drivers.

Refreshing change

This latest Nvidia driver also bolsters support for G-Sync Compatible displays – or monitors which are certified as capable of delivering a smooth Variable Refresh Rate experience – with three more monitors being welcomed into the fold. Those are the Acer ED273 A, Acer XF250Q and BenQ XL2540-B / ZOWIE XL LCD (for a total of 15 compatible displays now).

Nvidia also revealed a new GeForce RTX Triple Threat Bundle offer whereby those who purchase an eligible GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or RTX 2080 (desktop or laptop GPU) get three free games: Metro Exodus, Anthem, and Battlefield V. (To match AMD’s triple game bundle that comes with its new Radeon graphics cards.)

And those who pick up an RTX 2070 or 2060 graphics card can choose one of those three games as a freebie.