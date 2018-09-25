Nintendo Switch Virtual Console hinted at in eShop Javascript code

While Nintendo has been rather firm in its stance on the lack of a Virtual Console service for Nintendo Switch, its back-end operations suggest otherwise. A keen-eyed software designer has found references to Virtual Console game platform categories within the Nintendo eShop’s publicly available JSON readout, a file format for web-based JavaScript code.

The software designer goes by KevDoy on Twitter, where they have shared the findings. The JSON file includes the following string of code, highlighted by KevDoy in the below tweet:

"vcs":{"vc":[{"name":"nes","total":0},{"name":"snes","total":0},{"name":"gb","total":0},{"name":"gbc","total":0},{"name":"n64","total":0},{"name":"gba","total":0},{"name":"ds","total":0}

Many in response on Twitter suspect that this is merely a placeholder set by Nintendo for posterity’s sake, as Virtual Console is still accessible on the Nintendo 3DS line of consoles.

However, since deciding against a Virtual Console service for Switch, Nintendo has suggested it might treat its Nintendo Switch Online in a similar way, what with its NES game library app available only to subscribers.

So, is this confirmation that Virtual Console is, in fact, coming to Nintendo Switch? Absolutely not.

Does this make us wonder about Nintendo’s future plans regarding access to classic games? Yes, and we won’t stop until we’re satisfied.

