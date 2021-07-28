Nier Reincarnation launches on iPhone and Android with a Nier Automata crossover

Nier Reincarnation, the latest game in the same universe as Nier Replicant and Nier Automata, is now available on iOS and Android as a free-to-play RPG.

While Reincarnation is available to download, it may not be playable for everyone until later on Wednesday, as the game’s official Twitter account announced - but it should be live by the afternoon PDT.

As is typical for the Nier games, Nier Reincarnation (styled NieR Re[in]carnation) has a story shrouded in mystery: ‘A girl awakens on a cold stone floor,’ the game’s description reads, and she’s guided by a creature called Mama to explore her surroundings in a place called The Cage.

While series creator and notorious mystery himself Yoko Taro returns as Creative Director on Reincarnation, the game is a collaboration between Square Enix and studio Applibot. But veteran fans of the franchise will be excited by a crossover event paired with the game’s launch, which features Nier Automata characters 2B, 9S, and A2 as optional allies who can battle alongside the player in Reincarnation.

Analysis: odd Square Enix RPGs are no stranger to mobile games

While it may be strange to see a Nier game launch on mobile, Square Enix has been releasing games on smartphones for years.

Most of these are remasters of classic games, from the original Final Fantasy to Final Fantasy 9 to Final Fantasy Tactics, as well as non-FF fan favorites like Secret of Mana. But the studio has also released smartphone-first games like the Apple Arcade launch title Various DayLife, as well as the lauded turn-based GO strategy games (Hitman GO, Lara Croft GO, and Deus Ex GO).

Nier Reincarnation belongs to the latter as a game built for phones, though it’ll likely have its own unique storytelling spin. We wouldn’t expect its controls or gameplay to be much different than its console counterparts, though it’s always possible - Square Enix did release an Apple Watch game, Cosmos Rings, though it wasn’t well-received, per Engadget .

Via PocketGamer