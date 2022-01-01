NHL Winter Classic 2022: how to watch Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

From the retro-themed jerseys, to the pool-like outdoor setting, hockey gets back to its roots once more with the 2022 edition of the NHL Winter Classic as the Minnesota Wild takes on the St. Louis Blues. It's one of the sport's most-watched and most anticipated annual events, so read on as we explain how to watch the NHL Winter Classic live stream online wherever you are.

The 13th edition of the NHL Winter Classic will be played at the 40,000 capacity Target Field, home of Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins and brings together two teams going great guns in the Western Division. The Wild and the Blues have clashed 85 times during the regular season, with St. Louis holding a nine-point advantage over Minnesota.

The match marks second time the Wild has featured in an NHL outdoor game, having run out as winners against the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 at what was then TCF Bank Stadium in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series.

Read on for details on how to get a NHL Winter Classic 2022 live stream and watch Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Don't miss: how to watch an NFL live stream for every playoff game

US: Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues live stream

TNT website This big New Year's match up is being shown exclusively live in the US via TNT, with the puck set to drop at 6pm CST / 7pm EST / 4pm PST. If you get TNT through your cable package, you can also tune in via the TNT website if you have your cable details at hand. Those who don't have cable needn't worry, as you can watch the NHL Winter Classic without cable by using an over-the-top streaming service like Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you ESPN, TNT, and TBS. This package will give you an NHL live stream for nearly 100 nationally televised games, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which is included on the plan. Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Not in the US right now? You can watch a 2022 Winter Classic live stream just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to watch an NHL Winter Classic 2022 live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the NHL Winter Classic from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Sling for the US.

How to watch the NHL Winter Classic 2022: live stream Wild vs Blues online in Canada

Sportsnet Live coverage in Canada of this year's Winter Classic will be provided by the Rodgers-owned Sportsnet, with the game set to get under way at 7pm EST / 4pm PST. If you've got Sportsnet on cable, simply head to the relevant website and you should be able to log-in to a live stream with details of your provider. If you’ve already cut the cord, Sportsnet offers a streaming-only service in the form of Sportsnet NOW . The premium tier of the service, SN NOW+, costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 annually. You can also sign up for regular SN NOW for $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year - but regional blackouts do apply, whereas SN NOW+ only has limited blackouts. A subscription to SN NOW+ also includes Canada’s NHL.tv equivalent, NHL Live , which gets you out-of-market games for every NHL team as well as games nationally televised in Canada. If you're unable to watch the game you want due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back in to your preferred NHL coverage wherever you are.

How to watch NHL Winter Classic 2022: live stream Wild vs Blues in the UK

Premier Sports Premier Sports has hockey fans in the UK and Ireland covered for NHL action, with the network showing the NHL Winter Classic 2022 live on Premier Sports 1, with the game set to start at 12am on Thursday night/Friday morning. The network is available for £12.99 a month through Sky or Virgin Media, and there's also a streaming-only option available, Premier Player, costing £12.99 for the full works including La Liga TV and BoxNation. Not in the UK right now? As outlined above, a good VPN is all you need to enjoy all the coverage you normally would at home.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

How to watch NHL Winter Classic 2022 online: live stream Wild vs Blues ice hockey in Australia