NHL All-Star Game live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

The National Hockey League's Las Vegas takeover promises one of the most entertaining NHL All-Star Weekends ever, from a face-off in the Fountains of Bellagio to blackjack on the Strip and, of course, the All-Star Game itself. It's time for showboating and for pure, outrageous skill to take center stage, so read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 NHL All-Star Game live stream online wherever you are.
Date: Saturday, February 5
Time: 3pm ET / 2pm CT / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT / 7am AEDT
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Nevada
FREE live stream: FreeSports (UK) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (AU)
More coverage: ESPN Plus or ABC via Fubo TV FREE trial (US) | SN Now (CA)
Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN 100% risk-free
The Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews captains the Atlantic Division team; the Flyers' Claude Giroux leads the Metropolitan Division; the Jets' Kyle Connor takes charge of the Central Division team; while Connor McDavid of the Oilers skippers the Pacific Division team.
Connor has both Cale Makar and Kirill Kaprizov on his team, which could either produce glorious fireworks or a hilarious horror show, and that's exactly what the All-Star Weekend's about.
The Skills Competition is being held a day ahead of the mini tournament, which follows a 3-on-3, single-elimination format, and you can read on for details on how to get an NHL All-Star Game live stream and watch the game online, no matter where you are in the world right now.
We've also listed the rosters and details of the Skills Competition further down the page.
How to watch 2022 NHL All-Star Game FREE: live stream ice hockey in the UK
In the UK, the NHL All-Star Game is being shown for FREE on FreeSports, with the action set to get underway at 8pm GMT on Saturday evening.
You can live stream the game on FreeSports Player, which is available online and via apps for iOS and Android.
FreeSports is the free-to-air branch of Premier Sports, which has exclusive rights to the NHL in the UK. It's available on TV from £12.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media.
The network also has its own streaming-only option available, also costing £12.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.
If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.
How to watch a 2022 NHL All-Star Game live stream from outside your country
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the NHL All-Star Game from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
NHL All-Star Game live stream: how to watch in the US
The NHL All-Star Game starts at 3pm ET / 2pm CT / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon, and ESPN Plus is the best place to watch it in the US.
ESPN+ essentially replaced NHL.tv this season. It only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, tablet, laptop and most other smart devices. It's $69.99 for 12 months if you're happy to commit for the year.
Your other option is to get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+ and Hulu too. The Disney bundle is only $13.99 per month.
More ways to live stream NHL All-Star Game 2022
The NHL All-Star Game final is also being televised by ABC. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the ABC website.
Alternatively, ABC is available through cable-cutting service FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.
How to watch 2022 NHL All-Star Game: live stream in Canada
Sportsnet is showing the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Canada, with the puck set to drop at 3pm ET / /2pm CT / 12pm PT on Saturday.
If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.
If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to watch the hockey as normal.
How to watch 2022 NHL All-Star Game FREE: live stream ice hockey in Australia
The NHL All-Star Game starts at 7am AEDT on Sunday morning.
ESPN, available through Foxtel, is showing it, and you can also stream the action on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app.
You can also watch an NHL All-Star Game live stream on Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.
Kayo lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial.
Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.
NHL All-Star Game rosters 2022
Atlantic Division
- (C) Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs
- Patrice Bergeron, Bruins
- Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers
- Dylan Larkin, Red Wings
- Steven Stamkos, Lightning
- Nick Suzuki, Canadiens
- Brady Tkachuk, Senators
- Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres
- Victor Hedman, Lightning
- Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning
Metropolitan Division
- (C) Claude Giroux, Flyers
- Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes
- Jake Guentzel, Penguins
- Jack Hughes, Devils
- Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals
- Chris Kreider, Rangers
- Tom Wilson, Capitals
- Adam Pelech, Islanders
- Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets
- Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes
- Tristan Jarry, Penguins
Central Division
- (C) Kyle Connor, Jets
- Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks
- Nazem Kadri, Avalanche
- Kirill Kaprizov, Wild
- Clayton Keller, Coyotes
- Jordan Kyrou, Blues
- Joe Pavelski, Stars
- Roman Josi, Predators
- Cale Makar, Avalanche
- Juuse Saros, Predators
- Cam Talbot, Wild
Pacific Division
- (C) Connor McDavid, Oilers
- Leon Draisaitl, Oilers
- Jordan Eberle, Kraken
- Johnny Gaudreau, Flames
- Adrian Kempe, Kings
- Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights
- Timo Meier, Sharks
- Mark Stone, Golden Knights
- Troy Terry, Ducks
- Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights
- John Gibson, Ducks
- Thatcher Demko, Canucks
NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2022
The 2022 All-Star Skills Competition is being held on Friday, February 4, starting at 7.30pm ET / 6.30pm CT / 4.30pm PT. This year it will encompass seven events, two of which will take over world-famous Las Vegas landmarks.
An ice rink has been built into the Fountains of Bellagio for the Fountain Face-Off, in which eight competitors will aim to shoot pucks into five targets in the fastest time - after being rowed to the rink, naturally.
Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Strip will be partly shut down for a giant game of blackjack involving pucks and giant cards.
And, of course, there are the old favorites Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Breakaway Challenge, Accuracy Shooting, and Save Streak.