The new PS5 model runs hotter than Xbox Series X – why you shouldn't worry

Over the weekend, videos began popping up claiming that the new model of the PS5 – the CFI-1100B that’s just hitting shelves now – is worse than the original PS5.

That claim, while factually correct, probably isn’t worth losing sleep over.

The reason content creators are making that claim is because they’ve clocked the PS5 running at 55 degrees Celsius, approximately three degrees hotter than the original PS5 when it’s running at full tilt.

Admittedly, that number is slightly worrying considering that the PS4 was overheating around the same temperature last generation – but most of the time it runs significantly cooler than the PS4 Pro that topped out at 65 degrees Celsius.

Part of the reason for the increase in heat output is the fact that the new PS5 has a slightly smaller heatsink and a slightly different structure that changes how air flows through the console. The results are noticeable, but probably not news-worthy on their own.

So what does that mean? Well, you don’t have to worry about the new PS5 model any more than you worried about a PS4, PS4 Pro or even an Xbox One X that, according to some tests run by GamesBeats’ Jeff Grubb, could hit 60.3 degrees while playing games like Hitman 2.

Analysis: PS5 vs Xbox Series X temperature comparison

When the Xbox Series X first came out, there were some criticisms of the console’s design – with some content creators even going so far as to post fake videos of the console smoking to scare potential buyers away.

However, numerous reports came out at the time that showed there was nothing to really worry about there – the Xbox Series X is often measured at around 50 degrees Celsius and may sometimes max out around 57 degrees if it’s under a heavy load.

A few degrees here and there, however, isn’t going to break your console and really only poses a threat to your hardware if it’s in relatively contained spaces (like a closed cupboard) that don’t have any way to circulate the air or in harsh direct sunlight.

Long story short? For now, gamers, your hardware is safe.