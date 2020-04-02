LG's 2020 OLED TV range finally comes to the UK

The first of LG's 2020 TV range is rolling out to the UK, with the LG CX and GX OLED TVs set to launch in the coming days – and the premium WX and ZX models coming not long after. The range had already kicked off in the US and South Korea, but now is expanding further afield.

With the LG CX replacing last year's C9 model (our favorite OLED of 2019) and the new GX Gallery Series standing in for the cancelled E Series, there's plenty to get excited about in the world of OLED – and both sets are great contenders for the best LG TVs or best OLED TVs of this year.

We now have word that the CX and GX OLEDs are launching in the days after April 6, with the former starting at £1,799 for the 55-inch model, and the GX starting at £2,299 for the same size.

They'll both come in a 65-inch size, too, with the CX set to get a 48-inch – the first for LG's OLED TV range – and 77-inch size later in May. The wallpaper-thin WX OLED is launching in mid-April in a single 65-inch size, priced at £4,499. The only 8K OLED in the 2020 range, the ZX, will be launching in May first with a 88-inch size (at £39,999), and then a 77-inch size (at £24,999) shortly after.

What's new?

If you already have a 2019 LG OLED TV, you probably don't need to think about an upgrade.

For anyone looking for a new TV anyway, though, LG sells some of the best OLED TVs on the market, with inscrutable contrast ratios and incredibly deep blacks – as well as a market-leading smart TV platform, webOS.

LG's 2020 TVs also support HDMI eARC and auto low-latency mode (ALLM) for TV-to-soundbar audio and a smoother frame rate. The new a9 Gen 3 chip should show a small markup in picture processing too.

There's no word on a release date or pricing on the budget BX OLED, strangely, though we did originally expect it to launch alongside the CX in April or May. We'll be sure to update you as we learn more about 2020's LG B9 successor.