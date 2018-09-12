New Beats Solo3 Wireless colors will match your iPhone XS and XS Max

While Apple’s Beats brand might not have shared the spotlight during this morning’s keynote, Apple doesn’t want you to think the brand is AWOL in 2018.

To that end, Apple and Beats have announced two new colors for the Beats Solo3 Wireless – a satin gold and a satin silver color that matches the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max – as well as a trio of ultra-colorful options for the Urbeats 3.

The variants for the Beats Solo3 Wireless, an on-ear pair of headphones with a 40-hour battery life, are available starting today for $299 (£249, AU$397), while the wired in-ear Urbeats 3 will be available in yellow, blue, and coral for $59 (£59, AU$99) later this year.

While some insiders believed Apple wouldn't release any new Beats headphones in 2018, these two new color variants prove that Apple still cares about its uber-popular headphones brand even if it's forced to take a backseat to the company's staple products like the iPhone and Apple Watch.