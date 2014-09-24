Samsung to stop selling laptops in Europe, Chromebooks included

Samsung is done selling laptops, including Chromebooks, in Europe for the time being.

The company confirmed the decision first to PC Advisor on September 23. A statement from the Galaxy Note 4 maker, printed below, soon made the rounds.

"We quickly adapt to market needs and demands. In Europe, we will be discontinuing sales of laptops including Chromebooks for now.

"This is specific to the region - and is not necessarily reflective of conditions in other markets. We will continue to thoroughly evaluate market conditions and will make further adjustments to maintain our competitiveness in emerging PC categories."

Another one bites the dust

Though PC sales have seemingly stabilized across companies as of late, Samsung is only the latest big name to rejigger its approach to the devices.

Toshiba recently revealed plans to cut back on consumer PCs, though the company won't abandon the sector completely. Instead, it plans to put more emphasis on enterprise machines.

Sony abandoned its Vaio earlier this year, selling it to another Japanese firm.

While Samsung leaves the door open for laptop sales to resume in Europe at some point and sales will continue in other regions, the laptop market clearly isn't strong enough for it keep pushing Ativs and Chromebooks on the continent.