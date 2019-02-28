Macaulay Caulkin is now a videogame producer

You may remember Macaulay Culkin as the cute kid who played Kevin McAllister in Home Alone, but it's been three decades since Kevin first starting assaulting burglars trying to break into his home, and Culkin is all grown up. Kind of.

It turns out Macaulay Culkin is a huge fan of the ToeJam & Earl series, so much so that he is an executive producer on the upcoming sequel ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, being funded on Kickstarter. Yes, Macaulay Culkin is officially a videogame producer.

The first ToeJam & Earl game launched on the Sega Genesis in 1991, proving a cult hit despite low initial sales. While sequels came again to the Genesis and later the first Xbox console, it's been nearly two decades since the last title in the series.

Game Boy Advance: why it's the best way to play classic Nintendo titles

Sega Mega Drive/Genesis at 30: the console that made gaming cool

Best roguelike games: a beginner's guide to the die-a-lot genre

Back in the groove

How did that happen? Well, Culkin has been pretty open about his love of the ToeJam & Earl series. During a Reddit AMA he revealed that ToeJam & Earl is his favorite series ever (he plays the 1991 Sega Genesis ToeJam & Earl daily apparently), he included the duo in a parody March Madness Mega Bracket as a favorite to win, and even tweeted that he’d rather play it than watch the 2018 Oscars (see below).

All this fanboying eventually caught the attention of HumaNature, the studio developing ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, who invited Culkin to its headquarters to check out an early build of the game. It seems Culkin enjoyed it, as he is now an executive producer on the upcoming sequel.

"I'm honored to be producing the new ToeJam & Earl because it is literally my favorite video game of all time," Culkin said in a press release. "Plus, Greg Johnson is the tits!"

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars 5. Toejam & Earl pic.twitter.com/w2jWutHw83March 5, 2018

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove is releasing for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch on March 1, 2019.