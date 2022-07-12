Live

Prime Day laptop deals 2022 live - bringing you the best offers as we find them

Nothing but the best Prime Day laptop deals all Prime Day long

Amazon's Prime Day laptop deals are here and we're seeing major price cuts on everything from high performance gaming PCs and creative workstations to Chromebook deals that are going so low the prices are nearly in double digits.

It's been a tough couple of years for computer inventories around the world, and the resulting price inflation has made people a lot more conscious of their budgets, especially when it comes to new technology purchases like laptops. That's what makes Prime Day and Black Friday so special, since they're the two times during the year when you have the opportunity to get the most value on major purchases with your budget.

That's why we're pulling together the best Prime Day laptop deals we can find to help you spot the laptop you want at a great price.

Our top 5 Prime Day laptop deals in the US

Our top 5 Prime Day laptop deals in the UK

Right now, Amazon has all the best laptop deals we've seen so far, but the Prime Day event is still developing, and other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and more are all running sales right now to try to ride the wave of energy around Prime Day and cash in. We've seen a bunch of those too and we'll be bringing them to you as well, because sometimes the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deal isn't on Amazon at all.

HP Chromebook 14a-nd0001sa £150 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A HP Chromebook 14 against a white backdrop

If you want a super-cheap laptop deal in the UK, then a Chromebook really is a great choice as well. This HP Chromebook is now just £150, and is an ideal buy if you're looking for something to work on while sitting on the sofa. It's price and ease of use also makes it ideal for students and kids, and the long battery life means this will go throughout a whole school day with ease.

IdeaPad 3 11 chromebook

Today's best Prime Day laptop deal in the US for bargain hunters

Let's get straight into it with the best ultra-cheap laptop deal available right now in the US. 

For just $135 you can get this great Chromebook. I know, I know, it's not a Windows 11 laptop, but to be honest, you're just not going to get a good Windows laptop for less than $200. Sure, there will be offers, but these will be for under-powered devices that you'll end up regretting buying.

But Chromebooks like the IdeaPad 3 11 are great little performers for rock-bottom prices.

Welcome to TechRadar's Prime Day laptop deals live blog

And we're off! Prime Day is now here, and we'll be using this live blog to pick out all the best laptop deals we can find. We won't just be looking at Amazon, we'll also scour laptop sellers across the internet.

The aim of this live blog, then, it to cut through all the noise and help you by the perfect laptop for your needs, while also saving you some serious cash.

We'll also keep you posted about things to watch for when buying a new laptop, so stick with us for the next two days as we bring you some amazing deals, and hopefully help you find your next laptop.