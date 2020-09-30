Live
Google Pixel 5 launch live blog: follow along with the 'Launch Night In' event
One of 2020's last big phones, and more
James Peckham
The Pixel 5 and a variety of other Google gadgets are set to be unveiled at the company's big virtual 'Launch Night In' event.
We're expecting to hear more about the new smartphone, as well as the Google Pixel 4a 5G, and a variety of other products including a brand new Chromecast and a new Nest smart speaker.
James Peckham
Below, we'll be talking you through the whole event as it happens including the unveiling of the new phones and any other details we hear throughout the event.
The event is set for September 30 (that's today), and it's due to start at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST (that's 4am AEST on October 1).
James Peckham
The first of the last minute leaks are in, and this one gives us another look at the Google Pixel 5 before it's unveiled properly on stage later today.
It from Jon Prosser - a leaker of a wide variety of gadgets - who has photos of the Google Pixel 5 in a hand.
We're not sure if it's his specific hand, but it largely confirms what we've seen from the most recent leaks so we think this is the final product:
Late night Pixel 5 leak, if you’re up. 👋 pic.twitter.com/Jtegn7x4iHSeptember 30, 2020
James Peckham
What do you think of that look? Is it going to make sure you pick a Google Pixel 5 later this year?
James Peckham
Welcome to our live blog! We'll be talking you through what to expect later today throughout the hours before the stream starts, and this is where we'll share any last minute leaks or information that we can spot.
We'll also then be here to talk you through the whole event itself so you've got the first information on the Google Pixel 5 and whatever else the company decides to unveil later today.
Want to tune in yourself? Try our how to watch the Google Pixel 5 launch explainer to find the links you'll need.
- The next big phone launch may be a new iPhone
