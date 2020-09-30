Google Pixel 5 launch live blog: follow along with the 'Launch Night In' event

James Peckham

Welcome to our live blog! We'll be talking you through what to expect later today throughout the hours before the stream starts, and this is where we'll share any last minute leaks or information that we can spot.

We'll also then be here to talk you through the whole event itself so you've got the first information on the Google Pixel 5 and whatever else the company decides to unveil later today.

Want to tune in yourself? Try our how to watch the Google Pixel 5 launch explainer to find the links you'll need.