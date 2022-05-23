AMD Computex 2022 Keynote Liveblog: What's new from Team Red in Taipei

Rise and shine kids, it’s Computex 2022 , and here at TechRadar we’re here to cover all the ins and outs and good bits about the future of computing in 2022 and beyond, starting with the AMD Computex 2022 Keynote from CEO Dr. Lisa Su to open the conference.

This year’s Computex is still a hybrid affair, and TechRadar will be bringing you all the latest from the event, which is being held in Taipei, Taiwan, from May 23 to May 27. Unlike last year, which was entirely remote, and 2020, which was cancelled entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year there will be some in-person events, but with very limited in-person foreign press coverage.

That means TechRadar and most other major outlets are still covering the event remotely, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be bringing you everything we hear throughout the week-long show, both from major keynotes like AMD and Nvidia, but also other major industry players like Asus, Gigabyte, and more.

So what do we expect from AMD in its opening keynote? What kind of new products might we see? Are we expecting any big announcements about new Radeon graphics cards or Ryzen processors? We’ll go into all of this and more in our live coverage of the AMD Computex 2022 Keynote, so stick with TechRadar for all the latest news as it happens.