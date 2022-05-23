Live
AMD Computex 2022 Keynote Liveblog: What's new from Team Red in Taipei
What's Dr. Su have for us at the AMD Computex 2022 Keynote?
By John Loeffler published
Rise and shine kids, it’s Computex 2022, and here at TechRadar we’re here to cover all the ins and outs and good bits about the future of computing in 2022 and beyond, starting with the AMD Computex 2022 Keynote from CEO Dr. Lisa Su to open the conference.
This year’s Computex is still a hybrid affair, and TechRadar will be bringing you all the latest from the event, which is being held in Taipei, Taiwan, from May 23 to May 27. Unlike last year, which was entirely remote, and 2020, which was cancelled entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year there will be some in-person events, but with very limited in-person foreign press coverage.
That means TechRadar and most other major outlets are still covering the event remotely, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be bringing you everything we hear throughout the week-long show, both from major keynotes like AMD and Nvidia, but also other major industry players like Asus, Gigabyte, and more.
So what do we expect from AMD in its opening keynote? What kind of new products might we see? Are we expecting any big announcements about new Radeon graphics cards or Ryzen processors? We’ll go into all of this and more in our live coverage of the AMD Computex 2022 Keynote, so stick with TechRadar for all the latest news as it happens.
Hello, hello, hello! This is John Loeffler, TechRadar's US Computing Editor in New York and we're getting ready to kick-off Computex 2022 with the AMD Computex 2022 Keynote address from AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su.
What's that? Why, yes, it is 1AM Eastern Daylight Time here in the US. It's all about the commitment folks. We're dedicated to bringing you the latest news as it breaks from Computex 2022, so stick with TechRadar throughout the week as we cover the keynotes and presentations from AMD, Nvidia, and more as part of our ongoing Computex 2022 coverage.
So what are we expecting from AMD's keynote, which is scheduled to start in a little over an hour from now?
Hot off the launch of AMD's latest Radeon graphics cards, the RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT, we might hear some rumblings about the next generation of Radeon, AMD RDNA 3.
We are probably going to hear something about AMD's mobile platform as new AMD Ryzen 6000-series laptops are starting to make it to market. How much of this will be consumer products and how much will be professional systems is an open question.
What about AMD Ryzen processors? We've heard a lot of rumblings about Zen 4 lately, so we wouldn't be surprised if we heard an update on the next-gen Ryzen 7000-series CPUs.
This is Computex, so there might also be some discussion of AMD Epyc server and cloud computing technology, and hopefully we'll see some nerd-talk on AMD's 3D chiplet stacking tech like what we saw in our AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D review.
We're about 30 minutes out now, so I just want to say that I really hope AMD spends some time talking about its 3D chiplet technology. Its 3D V-Cache tech was definitely impressive during our review, and I would love to see it implemented in other areas.
With the recent release of Radeon RX cards earlier this month, it might be too soon to get any graphics card talk in this keynote (at least from AMD. What Nvidia's got in store for later tonight is anyone's guess). If we do though, I'm really interested to see if AMD is able to introduce 3D stacking tech into Radeon GPUs somehow. There are a lot of smaller components in the GPU that could really benefit from expanded bandwidth that stacking could provide.
Well, we'll find out shortly, since the keynote starts in about 10 minutes.
