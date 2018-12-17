Linksys WRT32X Gaming Router is a steal with this £60 price cut

In the market for a gaming router? Then check out the Linksys WRT32X, which just became considerably more tempting thanks to a £57.60 price cut over at eBuyer.

The WRT32X launched at an asking price of £300, which has since come down considerably, with eBuyer flogging it at just over £162.

However, with this almost £58 discount applied, the asking price becomes £104.98. And at just over a hundred notes, this is an absolute storming buy.

As we observed in our review of the Linksys WRT32X, the router delivers fast performance, and works hard to minimise any lag when you’re online gaming, while being very easy to set up and use.

Our main argument against the device was the fact that it was too pricey at launch, and the plain Linksys WRT3200 (non-gaming version) represented better value for money. However, with this discount, the WRT32X is actually cheaper than that base model, believe it or not.

Whichever way you slice it, this is a great deal on a top-notch gaming router.

