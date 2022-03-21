LG unveils 2022 OLED TV prices - and they’re much less than a QD-OLED TV

Audio player loading…

LG has unveiled the price and tentative release dates for its new 2022 OLED TV models that include the new LG C2 OLED, LG G2 OLED, LG B2 OLED and Z2 OLED.

Pricing, as shown in a press release sent to TechRadar, shows that the LG C2 OLED will start off at $1,399 (around £1,060, AU$1,900) for the smallest 42-inch C2 OLED and rockets up to $24,999 (around £19,000, AU$34,800) if you’re after the monstrous 88-inch 8K Z2 OLED.

In terms of release dates, LG’s spread them out quite a bit with most models arriving this month in March and a few slated for release in April and May.

Here’s the pricing and release date information shared with TechRadar:

LG B2 OLED pricing and release dates

55-inch OLED55B2PUA is available March 2022 for $1,499

65-inch OLED65B2PUA is available March 2022 for $1,999

77-inch OLED77B2PUA is available March 2022 for $3,299

LG C2 OLED pricing and release dates

42-inch OLED42C2PUA is available May 2022 for $1,399

48-inch OLED48C2PUA is available March 2022 for $1,499

55-inch OLED55C2PUA is available March 2022 for $1,799

65-inch OLED65C2PUA is available March 2022 for $2,499

77-inch OLED77C1PUA is available March 2022 for $3,499

83-inch OLED83C2PUA is available April 2022 for $5,499

LG G2 OLED pricing and release dates

55-inch OLED55G2PUA is available April 2022 for $2,199

65-inch OLED65G2PUA is available March 2022 for $2,999

77-inch OLED77G2PUA is available March 2022 for $3,999

83-inch OLED83G2PUA is available April 2022 for $6,499

LG Z2 OLED pricing and release dates

77-inch OLED778Z2PUA is available April 2022 for $12,999

88-inch OLED88Z2PUA is available April 2022 for $24,999

(Note that the pricing above is for the US only, but we're expecting UK and AU pricing sometime in the next few weeks - stay tuned!)

Analysis: QD-OLED has its advantages... and a price markup

Without having seen Samsung's QD-OLED TV for ourselves yet (something we're expecting will change in the next few weeks), it's hard to say how it will stack up against LG's current crop of OLED TVs.

That said, based on price alone, the Samsung QD-OLED will have to be significantly better to justify its higher price tag.

To wit, pricing information sent to TechRadar last week shows that the S95B OLED TV will cost $2,199.99 for the 55-inch version and $2,999.99 for the 65-inch model. Considering that the LG C2 OLED costs just $1,799 for the same size and uses LG's OLED Evo technology, that $400 markup could be a big factor in determining which of the two models folks choose.

If you're looking to save even more, though, the LG B2 OLED in a 55-inch is only $1,499 and while it doesn't use LG OLED Evo technology for a 20% boost in brightness, it's still using a native 120Hz panel with four HDMI 2.1 inputs.

For gamers especially, it's going to be a tough year to pick out a new TV.