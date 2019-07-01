iPhone 11 range shown off in leaked CAD images

The iPhone 11 range, like most of its predecessors, has been heavily leaked many times now, with the latest leak taking the form of CAD (computer-aided design) images, showing the possible designs of all three upcoming phones from both front and back.

Shared by SlashLeaks, you can see that all three handsets (which for now we’ll call the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R) have a large notch similar to the one found on the iPhone XS range. In fact, the whole front of the phones in these images looks very similar to the previous years' handsets.

The back is where you’ll find the main visual difference, and it’s one we’ve seen leaked plenty of times already. We’re talking, of course, about the square camera block in the top left corner.

The iPhone 11 probably won't join our list of 5G phones

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review

See what we think of the iPhone XS Max

#Apple - #iPhoneXI - iPhone XI CAD https://t.co/3T9JC2n5jN pic.twitter.com/cGP98c3iPsJuly 1, 2019

As well as sporting a new design, this rear bump also houses more lenses, with both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max shown here as having three lenses (up from two on their predecessors) and the iPhone 11R having two, where the iPhone XR has just one.

Other details include speaker grilles on the bottom edge, along with a charging port – which could either be a Lightning one or USB-C, with rumors disagreeing on the matter constantly.

The diagrams also include screen sizes, with the iPhone 11 apparently being 5.8 inches, the iPhone 11 Max listed as 6.5 inches, and the iPhone 11R said to be 6.1 inches, all of which we’ve heard before.

For now of course we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but most rumors are now painting the same picture, so there’s a high chance that the phones Apple unveils in September will look like these.