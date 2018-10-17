iPad Pro 2018 shown in high-quality render leak

The iPad Pro 2018, iPad Pro 3, or whatever it ends up being called, could well be launching soon, as rumors about it are starting to increase and now we’ve even seen a render of it in a case.

Obtained by MySmartPrice, the render apparently shows the 12.9-inch model, and you can see that it has small bezels along with some extra sensors on the top edge (or the left edge in landscape orientation, as it’s pictured here).

Those sensors are almost certainly for Face ID, which the iPad Pro 2018 is heavily rumored to feature, and the render matches up with earlier leaked renders of the slate.

This could be the iPad Pro 12.9 (2018). (credit: MySmartPrice / UAG)

Evidence that it's coming soon

While the fact that it’s in a case means we don’t get a fully unobscured look at the tablet, it’s actually potentially a good thing, as a casemaker (UAG in this case) probably wouldn’t be making cases or renders unless it knew or expected that the iPad Pro 2018 would be launching soon.

Exactly how soon though is currently unclear, as while the iPad Pro 10.5 and iPad Pro 12.9 (2017) are now over a year old, there are no firm release date rumors for the new model.

Still, if this case leak is genuine (and as ever we’d take it with a pinch of salt), then we’ll probably hear more soon.

Via GSMArena