Google+ opened up to all, Hangouts go mobile

Google has announced that it has opened up Google+ sign-ups to all, bringing the service out of its invite-only shell.

Not only has it made the service available to everybody, it has also announced it is bringing one of its more impressive features to mobile phones – Hangouts.

Hangouts is the group chat service which is direct competition with the likes of Skype and, to a lesser degree, Facebook.

It has also improved Hangouts for the web, including the addition of screen-sharing – you can now visually share and talk about Google Docs – and you can now name your Hangouts.

There's a new feature as well, called Hangouts On Air. These are more like public broadcasts that people can tune in and out of as they wish.

At the moment, the number of broadcasters for the part of the service is is limited but anyone can join these On Air sessions – the first will be Intel's favourite Black Eyed Pea Will.i.am.