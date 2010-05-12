Google hiring games boss

Fancy running the new games division at Google? If so, then you might want to apply for a new job with the company

That's right. Google is definitely looking at the games 'space' and, as this job posting, shows that the company is hiring a product management leader for Games.

Look Lively

Google has experimented with virtual game worlds before – most notably with Lively, which seems to have quietly disappeared back in 2008.

The company now wants somebody to develop Google's games commerce product strategy and to "build and manage the business with a cross-functional team."

Google has also recently hired gaming exec Mark DeLoura as "Developer Advocate" and has acquired Israeli game developer, LabPixies.

Via TechCrunch