How to watch the NBA All-Star basketball: live stream the game online

This weekend sees the NBA All-Star game, as the best basketball players in the world match up in what should be a spectacular show.

The climax to the NBA All-Star Weekend, the 67th NBA All-Star game takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Sunday, February 18th as the Eastern and Western Conference teams go head to head.

Along with the game instead, there will also be a skills challenge, a three-point contest, and a slam dunk competition as the world's top players take part in an extravaganza of skill.

However if you're looking to watch the game online, you may struggle, as the game is the sole property of TNT in the USA. But don't worry - wherever you are in the world, there's a way to watch the game online, or via your television using cable.

Whether you want to stream the NBA All-Star game online, watch it live on your television via cable or watch it, mostly without having to put up with any commercial breaks - we've got you covered.

Here is our quick and easy guide for how to watch the NBA All-Star game online from anywhere in the world, without any commercial breaks! Whether you're in the US, Canada, India, Italy or absolutely anywhere else with an internet connection, we'll help you tune in for the big game.

How to watch the NBA Playoffs online? We've got you covered.

How to watch the NBA All-Star game online

This is the best way to watch the NBA All-Star game online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

(Image: © NBA.Com)

How to watch the NBA All-Star game in the US

1. Watch on TNT

Good news - if you are in the US, this will be straight forward, as the game is being broadcast by TNT for the 16th year in a row.

TNT has its own online live stream where you can catch all the action. However after the first ten minutes, you will need to sign in with your US cable provider - whoever that may be.

However if you don't have a US cable account, you'll need to seek an alternative solution - using an another content provider, alongside a VPN.

2. Go to TV.youtube.com

Several online US-based TV streaming services offer TNT as part of their bundles and a few of them offer trials and the best one is YoutubeTV, an official Google product.

The service costs $35 a month, but you can also trial it for 30 days; the ability to record to the cloud and hold up to six accounts per household (and 3 simultaneous streams per membership) are its most alluring selling points. You can watch it on most devices and there are no fees for canceling.

However, you will need a US IP address in order to access all of the above and if you are outside the US, you will need to get an IP address located there by using a VPN.

How to watch the NBA All-Star game in the UK

If you’re outside the US, it may be a bit trickier to get a stream of the NBA All-Star game, but it is possible using Sling TV, a VPN and a PayPal account.

Sling TV is another subscription-based service which offers live and on-demand programming - including the NBA All-Star game. Although typically geoblocked outside of the US, Sling TV can be unlocked using a VPN - more on that below.

Once you have set up your account (which can be a 7-day free trial) and established your Sling TV account using a VPN, you will be able to watch the NBA All-Star game in its entirety.

1. Download and install a VPN If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK or the US) to watch the NBA All-Star game online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Check out ExpressVPN here

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do.

Then choose US to watch the NBA All-Star game via TNT.

3. Where can I watch the NBA All-Star game using a VPN?

A VPN will enable you to watch the NBA All-Star game from literally anywhere in the world. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Photos courtesy of NBA.com