How to watch Invincible online: stream the new Amazon Prime Video series today

Want more superhero mayhem but can’t wait for season 3 of The Boys? This animated Amazon Original, an adaptation of The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s comic-book series, will more than provide the thrills needed. We’ll explain here how to watch Invincible online now. It’s exclusive to Prime Video, and new or returning subscribers can enjoy it as part of a 30-day free trial.

Mark Grayson is a pretty ordinary teenage boy, whose father, Omni-Man, just happens to be the most powerful being on Earth, descended from an alien race called the Viltrumites. Then at 17 Mark develops his own extra-terrestrial abilities – super strength, flight, and speedy recovery from harm – and, although flustered at first, masters them with his Dad’s expert help.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-3 available to stream from Friday March 26 New episodes: added every Friday through until April 30 Cast: Steven Yeun, J. K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Mahershala Ali, Ezra Miller, Zachary Quinto, Jon Hamm.

Thereafter he dubs himself “Invincible” and meets Teen Team, a young group of superheroes with wackier names like Dupli-Kate, Atom Eve, and Rex Splode. But before long Mark discovers a terrible secret that will change his life forever.

Balancing emotionally-charged storylines, humor, and violent action scenes – there’s plenty of severed limbs and arterial spray here. Invincible is a gripping coming-of-age tale packed with twists and turns. Particularly amazing is the amount of talent involved. Along with Walking Dead alumni Steven Yeun, Lennie James, and Sonequa Martin-Green, the voice cast features Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Zazie Beats, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Jon Hamm…you get the picture.

It looks like insanely exuberant fun. And you can enjoy it now with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Just keep reading as we detail how to watch Invincible online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Invincible online: stream the new Prime Video series today

