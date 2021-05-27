How to watch Friends: The Reunion today - stream online and from anywhere

Well over a decade since Friends ended with its final tenth season, to this day the American sitcom is constantly bringing in streams of fans, old and new. A Friends reunion has been long anticipated, and finally it's very nearly here - and we're giving you the scope on how to be one of the first to tune in. Here's how to watch Friends: The Reunion online no matter where you are for the on-off special episode.

Aptly titled 'The One Where They Get Back Together', Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are squeezing back onto that ratty old coach in an unscripted episode that promises to be full of laughs and some tears, too.

Long overdue, Friends originally found its place in our hearts over 10 years as a heart-warming snapshot of life as a 20/30-something in Manhattan, New York, experiencing the trials and tribulations of relationships, careers, family, and - above all else - friendship.

The HBO Max reunion was originally confirmed for release a year ago in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, filming had to be postponed. Friends fanatics won't have to wait much longer, though, with a release date confirmed and international broadcasts available.

Catch up with old friends for this extra-special episode, featuring special guests, including familiar faces from the series, as well as table script readings of some of the most iconic scenes - "They don't know that we know that they know" etc...

Keep reading our guide to be in the know of how to watch Friends: The Reunion online where you are.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion if you're out of the country

Found yourself abroad when Friends: The Reunion drops? You may face geo-blocks with your home country's streaming service. The only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to appear as if you're within the country, allowing you to be one of the first when the episode drops at 3am ET / 12am PT on HBO Max in the US. That's 8am BST and 5pm on Binge if you're Down Under.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Friends: The Reunion anywhere

How to watch the Friends reunion online in the US

Friends: The Reunion arrives exclusively on HBO Max in the US, in the early morning of Thursday, May 27, sitting alongside all 10 seasons of Friends. That's 236 episodes, for the record. It lands at 3am ET / midnight PT. The HBO Max price is $14.99 a month, sadly with no HBO Max free trial to speak of. That said, its expansive library is full of great-quality content. Fans of Friends, for example, can also enjoy other popular sitcoms, like The Big Bang Theory and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. HBO Max is compatible with a variety of devices, including Apple TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, Fire Sticks, Samsung TVs, Roku devices, Google Chromecast devices, Chromebooks, iPhones, iPads, Android phones/tablets, Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Series X), Sony PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5), PC computers, and Mac computers.

Can I watch the Friends: Reunion online in the UK?

Oh. My. God. It turns out the UK won't have to wait long to get a slice of Rachel's trifle. Sky TV has announced that it will broadcast the special Friends episode at 8.05am and 8pm on Thursday, May 27 on Sky One. For those already subscribed to Sky, you're all set. If not, we'd suggest you take a look at our full guide to today's best Sky TV deals and packages. Your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month but is also available with a free 7-day trial if you've not used it before.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion for FREE in Australia

Down under, Binge has come through with exclusive rights to Friends: The Reunion. The unscripted, one-off episode will land on the platform on Thursday May, 27 at exactly 5.02pm AEST. That's the kind of precision that Monica would just love! If you're not yet familiar with the service, Binge is the place where Australian TV fans get most of HBO's output (so think The Wire, Watchmen, The Sopranos, Succession) and much, much more. It's effectively a way to get the best TV from Foxtel, but on a cheaper and flexible basis. Binge is available from just $10 a month and also offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check out the service (and Friends) for yourself.

