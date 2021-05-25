Where to watch Friends: The Reunion in Australia - stream the new special this week

It's time to pivot... PIVOT! yourself towards your TV screen, because the Friends reunion is dropping this week across the globe. The television event of the year (sorry, 2021 Olympics), find out where to watch Friends: The Reunion in Australia and catch up with Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey as they squeeze themselves back onto that iconic couch.

Where to watch Friends: The Reunion online Premiere date: Thursday, May 27 Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Streaming options: Binge (AU) | Foxtel Now (AU)

Giving us 236 episodes across 10 years, Friends finds itself as a classic of recent times. Exploring the sometimes turbulent lives of six 20/30-something adults, across a decade Friends delved into the ups and downs of relationships, careers, and family, all in a way that was completely hilarious and relatable. And 17 years after its final season aired, fans - new and old - are getting what they've always hoped for... a Friends reunion.

Originally confirmed for release way back in May 2020 for the US streaming service HBO Max, filming was put on hold until last month due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, the extra-special episode is now set to be released, featuring iconic script readings and candid talks about the experience of being part of such a cultural phenomenon.

Of course, we don't have HBO Max in Australia, which is why Friends: The Reunion will be streaming locally on Binge and Foxtel Now from 5;02pm (AEST) on May 27. Additionally, the reunion special will also be broadcast on Foxtel's Pay TV service.

It's now been confirmed that James Corden will be the host of Friends: The Reunion, as well as a plethora of special guests. These include David Beckham, Lady Gaga, BTS, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, James Corden, Malala Yousafzai and Justin Bieber.

The original cast will also be joined by other familiar faces, including ("Oh. My. God.") Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, and James Michael Tyler who we know as Gunther.

We certainly can't wait to be reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer on the original set of Friends. Make sure you know where to watch Friends: The Reunion online where you are.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Where to watch Friends: The Reunion in Australia

Once again, streaming platform Binge has come up with the goods. It has confirmed that Friends: The Reunion will land on the platform on Thursday May, 27 at exactly 5.02pm AEST. That's the kind of precision that Monica would just love! If you're not yet familiar with the service, Binge is the place where Australian TV fans get most of HBO's output (so think The Wire, Watchmen, The Sopranos, Succession) and much, much more. It's effectively a way to get the best TV from Foxtel, but on a cheaper and flexible basis. Binge offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check out the service (and Friends) for yourself. After the free trial, ongoing subscriptions are available from just AU$10 a month for two SD streams, followed by AU$14 a month for two HD streams and AU$18 a month for four HD streams.