How to watch Girls5eva online: stream new Peacock comedy from anywhere

Get ready for the unlikeliest comeback in pop music history. 20 years after fading from sight, 90s group Girls5eva - so-called because they're going to be famous 5 eva! - get their second shot at stardom when their one-hit wonder is sampled by a famous artist. Mortified by the creepiness of their old tracks, Dawn (Sara Bareilles) makes it her mission to write a hit that the band can be proud of. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Girls5eva online and stream the new Peacock sitcom from anywhere in the world today.

Watch Girls5eva online When: Thursday, May 6 (US-only) Where: Peacock (US) Cast: Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Ashley Park Executive producers: Tina Fey, Meredith Scardino, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

The group's former star Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), bored dentist Gloria (Paula Bell), and Real Housewives reject Summer (Busy Philipps) are all painfully aware of how desperate they might look, but couldn't be happier to get on board if it means escaping their jobs, kids and debt for a while.

Unfortunately, the reunion also includes their perverted manager Larry (Jonathan Hadary), a self-proclaimed "ally" who's proud of being slightly less creepy than he used to be.

Laden with cringe, blink-and-you'll-miss-'em jabs at the showbiz industry and a catchy original tune or two, Girls5eva has Tina Fey and Meredith Scardino's fingerprints all over it, and is looking like an instant smash hit for Peacock.

Read on as we explain how to watch Girls5eva and stream the new comedy show online with Peacock.

More new TV: how to watch Mare of Easttown

How to watch Girls5eva from outside your country

For those of you abroad when Girls5eva lands, you’ll be unable to watch the new comedy series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, only from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Girls5eva online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Girls5eva online: stream the new comedy show in the US on Peacock

Girls5eva is available exclusively on Peacock, NBC's new streaming service in the US. All eight episodes will be available to watch online from Thursday, May 6 to subscribers with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs just $5 a month and can be checked out for nothing thanks to the FREE 1-week Peacock trial. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $10 per month on a rolling basis - or save an extra 10% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN - if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

Related: the best Peacock VPNs

How to watch Girls5eva online in Canada

Girls5eva is coming to Canadian TV too, but not until June. The comedy will air at 9pm ET/PT on the W Network every Thursday from June 3. If you're not in front of a TV, you can also tune online via the W Network website - just log-in with the details of your TV provider. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

Sports action: how to watch an NHL live stream

Girls5eva UK release date details haven't been confirmed yet, with NBC/Peacock seemingly yet to hatch a deal with a provider to bring the show over to Blighty. Stay tuned - or if you're currently in the UK from a country where you can watch Girls5eva online, your best bet for the time being could be to harness the powers of a VPN to stream the show just like you would at home.

Stream instead: how to watch Unforgotten season 4 online

Similarly, we're still waiting on details of a possible Girls5eva release in Australia. But if you're currently in Oz from a country where Girls5eva is already out, remember you can use a good VPN to regain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) in your country of residence.