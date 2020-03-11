How to watch Devs: stream the latest episodes from anywhere

Don't know what to watch tonight? Then you might want to check out Devs, the new FX Originals miniseries that's got everyone talking. It's created, written and directed by Alex Garland, the Oscar-nominated director of Ex Machina and author of cult 90s novel The Beach, so it's safe to say we're in serious TV buff territory here. Worried you're missing out on some quality water cooler chat? We're here to tell you how to watch Devs online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Devs cheat sheet Devs is an eight episode miniseries first released in the US, where it airs weekly on Hulu from March 5 to April 16. Just Hulu, you might ask? Yes. Devs is one of the first of a handful of Hulu exclusives that form part of the new FX on Hulu initiative. Future shows that will stream exclusively on Hulu include Mrs. America, starring Cate Blanchett, and The Old Man with Jeff Bridges.

The series centers on computer engineer Lily Chan, played by Sonoya Mizuno, who works at a cutting-edge tech company called Amaya. After the disappearence of her boyfriend and co-worker Sergei, she becomes suspicious of the company's secretive 'Devs' division and its founder, Forest (Nick Offerman). That's all we're going to say, because we hate spoilers just as much as you do.

It's perhaps no surprise that Devs has been released to broad critical acclaim and is one of the best Hulu shows available to watch right now. As well as Ex-Machina and The Beach, Devs creator Alex Garland also wrote the screenplays for 28 Days Later and Never Let Me Go, so he's no slouch when it comes to turning sci-fi themes into thrilling dramas with widespread appeal.

In other words, it's time to stop with the Simpsons reruns and check out something fresh! With that in mind, here's how to watch Devs and stream the new series from all corners of the globe.

How to watch Devs episodes from outside your country

Devs has been released in a handful of countries and has earned a dedicated following in a short amount of time. If you're already hooked on the show and are going abroad, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch the next episode of Devs using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Devs no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch munching your favorite takeout.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Devs from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Devs in the US

While it's an FX Original, Devs is first such show that will be offered exclusive for streaming on Hulu. The latest episode of Devs is uploaded to Hulu every Thursday (in the early hours of the morning, it should be available when most people wake up) right up until the series finale on April 16. That's right, FX-owner Disney's new FX on Hulu initiative means you'll need a subscription to the popular streaming service if you want to watch Devs in the US. Fortunately, they're great value - and can even be tried out for free. Hulu plans are available from just $5.99 a month that will allow you to watch Devs. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, which means you can watch nearly all of Devs for free. For the ultimate value, though, bag a Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports. Plus, Hulu lets you add on additional channels to its core service - everything from HBO and Showtime to Spanish-language networks - so it really is a legit alternative to cable and a cord-cutters dream. A final benefit of Hulu is you can watch it on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that free Hulu trial today. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Devs just as if you were at home.

Not yet. The rights to Devs have been picked up by the BBC, and while a release date hasn't been officially confirmed, most rumours point to a likely April UK release date for Devs. While we're not ones to blindly buy into backroom gossip, this would seem to make sense, as by mid-April Devs will have finished its exclusive Hulu run in the US, and wider distribution would be a logical next step. This means when it does go live in the UK, Devs will almost certainly be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you're currently visiting the UK from a country where Devs is available, this means that you won't be able to watch the latest episode like you would at home - unless you grab a VPN, of course, in which case you can just point yourself back your country of residence and access the streaming service you normally watch Devs on as usual.

How to watch Devs in Australia

TV fans in Australia are in luck, as Devs premiered Down Under on March 8 and is currently airing Sunday nights at 8.30pm on Fox Showcase. That means that you can also watch Devs using the Foxtel Now streaming service, which starts at just $25 a month. It even offers a FREE 10-day trial so you can see if it's right for you. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Devs with Foxtel Now like you normally would back home, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.

How to watch Devs in Canada

TV aficionados in Canada are also in luck when it comes to watching Devs. The show airs at 10pm Thursday nights and started on March 5, more or less right in time with Hulu and the US, on FX's Canadian channel. That means that you can also watch Devs in Canada on the network's companion FX NOW streaming service. However, the app isn't available on a standalone basis, only for FX cable subscribers . Consult your local provider for pricing if you haven't already got FX as part of your deal. Already pay for FX but find yourself abroad for the next episode of Devs? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to the FX NOW app as per usual.