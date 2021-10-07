Google Pixel 6 colors: every shade, including those for the Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 range hasn’t been fully unveiled yet, but Google has revealed the colors that you’ll be able to get both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro in.

Sadly, the actual names of the colors haven’t been revealed, but a leak sheds light on two of them, and for the others we’ll just have to use our eyes.

There are five shades in total, with each model sporting two exclusive shades, so if you want a certain color you might have to go specifically for the Pixel 6 or specifically for the Pro. We’ve detailed them all below, so you can see what your choices are.

Google Pixel 6 colors

The Google Pixel 6 comes in a choice of three colors – black, pale green, or pink. Note that in all cases the sides of the phone and of the camera block are black. We emphasize this because that isn’t the case with the Pixel 6 Pro, as you’ll see further down.

Google Pixel 6 in black

(Image credit: Google)

The boring shade. The default. If you want something that won’t stand out too much, then this black shade (rumored to be called Carbon) is the one for you, as the other Pixel 6 shades are slightly more interesting.

It looks smart though, and includes a grey accent above the camera block, adding a dash of style to what would otherwise be a quite plain look. The black of the camera block itself is also a different shade, so this just about manages a three-tone rear.

Google Pixel 6 in pale green

(Image credit: Google)

Rumored to be called Fog, this shade is a pale green with a hint of blue. It’s an unusual tone and is accented by a pale yellow strip above the camera. That camera block is black (as it is on every model), so you get three quite distinct colors here.

While it’s an unusual pairing, none of the shades look overly bright, so this shouldn’t be a garish setup.

Google Pixel 6 in pink

(Image credit: Google)

There’s also a pale pink or cream Pixel 6 with a red accent. This is arguably a less unusual color selection than the green option above, but it also looks a little brighter and flashier. Pick this if you want your Pixel 6 to be immediately noticed.

Google Pixel 6 Pro colors

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is also available in three shades. There’s black like the Pixel 6, along with yellow and white.

Google Pixel 6 Pro in black

(Image credit: Google)

You can get the Google Pixel 6 Pro in the same black shade as the standard Pixel 6, and as with the Pixel 6 this is arguably the most boring color here, though it’s got some competition from white below.

Boring isn’t bad though – not everyone wants a phone that stands out, and you still get a grey accent above the camera.

Google Pixel 6 Pro in white

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is also available in white, which is another quite plain shade. Though it looks to be more of an off-white with a pale grey accent above the camera block.

There’s arguably slightly more contrast between the colors here than on the black model, and note also that the edges of the phone and of the camera block have a silvery finish here, which is absent on the black shade (and on every shade of the standard Pixel 6).

Google Pixel 6 Pro in yellow

(Image credit: Google)

The most interesting and probably divisive of the Pixel 6 Pro shades is this yellow one with a peach strip at the top, along with a gold frame and camera accents.

So if you want Google’s top phone in a shade that stands out, this is the one to go for. It could probably even give the Pixel 6’s shades a run for their money.