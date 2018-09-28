Google Pixel 3 XL leaked marketing video shows off slick new AR camera features

Google has confirmed a launch date of October 9 for its upcoming 2018 flagship handsets, but at this point, it seems like there'll be few surprises left as to what the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL will bring to the competitive smartphone market.

And today, two more videos have surfaced which add to the already overwhelming number of leaks doing the rounds on the internet – and they essentially show off the upcoming handsets in full.

One of the leaks, which online publication MySmartPrice was able to lay its hands on, is an official two-minute long video that comes direct from Google’s own marketing campaign.

No more surprises

Google’s leaked marketing video doesn’t show anything that hasn't already been speculated about, but it does confirm a lot of that conjecture. For example, the OS it's running is clearly the Android 9.0 Pie , with the standard navigation gestures, and we also see the return of the Active Edge squeezable sides we saw in the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL , which are used to activate Google Assistant.

Other features that have been migrated to the new generation of Pixels are the Tap To Wake feature, which uses a double tap to switch on the screen, along with a double press on the Power button to launch the camera. A long press on the Power button takes a screenshot, and pulling open the notification pane is also possible by swiping down on the rear fingerprint scanner.

Other handy features include the a plethora of swipe gestures to take the user through various camera modes, and the camera even has some new AR features like the ability to scan in email addresses straight from business cards. A tap on the digitized address then opens a new compose window in Gmail.

Compare the pair

While Google’s marketing campaign shows off the features of the upcoming flagships, another video posted by Russian YouTube user Rozetked offers up a comparison between the new Clearly White Pixel 3 XL to its Pixel 2 XL predecessor.

Both phones are identical in size, however the screen on the Pixel 3 XL is clearly larger, and adds a rather prominent notch.

The hands-on video also confirms wireless charging and claims the haptic feedback is improved on the new model.

Google has retained the single rear camera on the new handset – but that shouldn't disappoint as like the single-camera Pixel 2s, the upcoming flagships are seemingly set to have high-scoring cameras, which saw them find a spot in our best camera phone round-up.

The only thing that hasn’t yet leaked about the third-generation Pixels is pricing information. But with the official launch just round the corner, we don’t have long to find out how expensive these new flagships will be.