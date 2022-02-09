Foo Fighters to host a free Super Bowl concert in the metaverse for Quest 2 users

Audio player loading…

The Super Bowl is one of the greatest sporting events of the year - and in 2022 the party is going to get even bigger for those with a Meta Quest 2.

Once this year's champions have been crowned (between either the Cincinnati Bengals or the LA Rams), the half-time show has wrapped up, and we’ve recovered from the film and game trailers we’re sure to be treated to, players are invited to jump into Horizon Venues to watch the Foo Fighters perform in a VR concert.

The show is directed by Mark Romanek (who’s previously worked on Jay-Z’s 99-Problems and Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’) and is set to feature a mixture of practical effects and XR elements that will see physical and virtual spaces blend into one.

Best of all, the show will be free to watch. You’ll just have to download the Horizon Venues app (which is also free) to be able to take part - and you'll need a Quest headset.

(Image credit: Meta / Foo Fighters)

Beyond that details are a little scarce. The setlist is still under wraps and we aren’t sure how long the show will run for - though Meta has promised it includes “some rarely played tracks - and one that’s never been heard in concert before.”

That said, we do at least know when it kicks off. The Foo Fighter After Show starts at 8PM PT on February 13 (4AM GMT / 2PM AEST on February 14) - though if the Super Bowl ends later than expected Meta has said the concert start will be delayed until after it concludes.

On top of that, if you don’t yet have a Meta Quest 2 headset you can still watch the show. A live stream of the concert will be available on the Foo Fighters Facebook Page, Meta Quest Facebook Page, Foo Fighters’ Instagram as well as through Messenger with Watch Together.