'Fitbit for kids' might be in the works

Fitbit is reportedly eyeing up an entirely new market that it has never experimented in before - smartwatches and trackers for kids.

A report from Bloomberg quotes people familiar with the matter who say the company has been having internal discussions for a few months about making a wearable for younger people.

Fitbit has been making fitness trackers - and now smartwatches after last year's Fitbit Ionic - for over ten years now, but the company has yet to experiment in the world of children's trackers.

There's no specific details about what the device would offer. Various competitors already have trackers for children that offer games for kids as well as GPS location tracking and even some basic fitness features.

Little one's wrists

Fitbit is also integrating glucose monitoring within the Ionic smartwatch as well, so it could be a tool you could use to keep a track of your child's sugar levels.

Currently you're supposed to be over the age of 13 to use a Fitbit activity tracker, so this is an untapped market for one of the biggest names of fitness tracking tech.

A lot of rivals are already in the children's tracker market, but there's no denying that the Fitbit brand could make a bit impact if it decided to enter the space.

Whether the device will be a tracker, smartwatch or something entirely new isn't clear from this report and it's likely we won't know more for a very long time as It seems this product is still in the very early stages.

