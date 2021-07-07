Federer vs Hurkacz live stream: how to watch Wimbledon 2021 tennis free and from anywhere

Oh Roger. He truly is the gift that keeps on giving and SW19 is clinging on to every last burning ember of Federer's brilliance at Wimbledon 2021. The championship's all-time greatest male champion has now become its oldest Open era quarter-finalist. Read on as we explain how to watch Wimbledon tennis online and get a Federer vs Hurkacz live stream wherever you are today - including ways to see the match absolutely FREE.

As it's Federer, the match will of course take place on Centre Court today, with the match slated to start once Novak Djokovic has finished beating playing commentators' best friend Márton Fucsovics.

At the grand old age of 39, Federer has once again graced Wimbledon with his genius. He recovered from a shaky start in week one to dispatch Richard Gasquet, home-country hero Cameron Norrie and then Lorenzo Sonego in relative comfort. A ninth Wimbledon crown may still feel a long way off, but Federer is looking as elegant as ever. Will the GOAT be able to keep it up?

His opponent across the net today was only six-years-old when Federer won his first title at SW19, but Hubert Hurkacz must be brimming with confidence after his five-set victory over number 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. As sweet as that tasted, the 14-seeded Pole will really make a name for himself today if he overcomes the best there's ever been.

It's the second match on Centre Court today, so the start time depends on how long it takes Djokovic and Fucsovics to finish - you're probably looking around 3.30pm to 4pm BST. Watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Federer vs Hurkacz live stream guide to watch Wimbledon 2021 tennis online today.

How to watch Federer vs Hurkacz FREE: live stream Wimbledon in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Federer vs Hurkacz for FREE across BBC One and BBC Two, with the broadcaster showing the Wimbledon action from morning until night on every day of the tournament. The match will get underway in mid-afternoon, following Novak Djokovic vs Márton Fucsovics on Centre Court, all of which starts at 1.30pm BST. It all depends on how long that match goes, but the GOAT probably won't be seen on court until 3.30pm at the earliest. If you're not in front of a TV, you can also get a FREE Wimbledon live stream via the BBC iPlayer streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can still get your 2021 Wimbledon fix by using a VPN. Full details below.

How to watch a Federer vs Hurkacz live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during Wimbledon, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Federer vs Hurkacz live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to live stream Wimbledon from anywhere

Federer vs Hurkacz: live stream Wimbledon tennis FREE in Australia

You'll have to be up late to tune in from Australia, with Federer vs Hurkacz set to get underway at around midnight on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. The match will follow Novak Djokovic vs Márton Fucsovics on Centre Court, which starts at 10.30pm AEST. So Fed will be on in the middle of the night. The better news is that you can watch Federer vs Hurkacz FREE courtesy of Channel 9 . That means you can also fire up a Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too. You can tune in via a Stan Sport subscription too, but why should you pay if you can watch for free? It's a good option for die-hard tennis fans, as it's streaming Federer vs Hurkacz along with every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of the country but want to watch a Wimbledon live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to watch Federer vs Hurkacz: live stream Wimbledon 2021 tennis in the US

In the US, you can watch Federer vs Hurkacz on ESPN. The match is set to get underway mid-morning Eastern Time. It will follow Novak Djokovic vs Márton Fucsovics, which starts at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT. A conservative estimate of when Federer will appear is around 11am ET. If you have ESPN on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from the All England Club via the network's website - just log-in with details of your cable provider. How to watch Wimbledon without cable If you don't have cable don't sweat it, you've still got plenty of options. Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a Wimbledon live stream is Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11 a month to get the Tennis Channel, which is also offering coverage of the tournament, and you're done - for WAY less than cable. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers both ESPN and the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a streaming VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Federer vs Hurkacz: watch Wimbledon tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Federer vs Hurkacz on TSN, with the match set to get underway late-morning on Wednesday. The match is second on Centre Court, with action there starting at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT. TSN is your home for all of the big Wimbledon action, and if you get it as part of your cable deal, you can also live stream Federer vs Hurkacz simply by logging in with the details of your provider. But even if you don't have cable, you can still live stream Wimbledon if you subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Live stream Wimbledon tennis in New Zealand