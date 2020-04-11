EE just released one of its best ever SIM only deals - 100GB for just £20 a month

While EE is both the UK's most popular network and the fastest 4G option, it is also usually the most expensive of the main four networks, sitting miles behind Vodafone, Three and O2.

However, EE has recently stepped up its game, offering some bargains in the big data SIMO realm. Over Black Friday and continuing through to the current day, EE had an excellent 60GB for £20 offer. But now, it has taken that a step further.

EE's latest venture comes in at 100GB for that same £20 a month, making this one of the best SIM only deals EE has ever put out. However, it has dropped a large 'limited time' badge on this offer and left us all in the dark on the end date.

Normally, a deal like this would be an absolute winner, topping everything else out there but the market is very strong right now. Both Smarty Mobile and Three have some bargain prices that closely match this. We've listed everything you need to know below.

EE's big data SIM only deal:

EE SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

It's the best we've seen from EE in quite a while, maybe even ever! Taking its storming Black Friday offer and tacking on an extra 40GB of data, this will be the contract to go for if you want an EE SIM or even just a big data offer.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

As mentioned above, there are just two retailers EE will have difficulty beating - Smarty and Three. Offering an unlimited data cap for just £18 a month, Three currently has the market beat.

Or, on the cheaper side, Smarty Mobile is rocking an 100GB data plan at a price of just £15 a month. And with this deal, you'll be on a 1-month rolling contract meaning you can stay for as long as you want and leave when you like.

Just want something cheap and cheerful? iD Mobile's 500MB of data for £3.99 option could be ideal.