EE is going big on SIM only deals offering 100GB at a price of just £20 a month

EE is rarely one of the cheaper networks, pushing its bills way above what the likes of Three and Vodafone offer. However, its recent promotion seems to have gone all out, creating one of the best SIM only deals on the market.

With this SIM plan, you're getting a healthy 100GB of data. That's plenty to get you through a month's worth of HD streaming, gaming, heavy social media use and more with ease. And all of that only comes in at a price of £20 a month.

On top of the obvious benefit of this being the best value EE SIM only deal for a long time, EE has an added bonus. When you join EE, you get access to 27 months' worth of free subscriptions, broken down into a few key services worth around £200 in total according to EE:

BT Sport: three month subscription

Apple Music: six month subscription

BritBox: six month subscription

Apple News+: six month subscription

MTV Play: six month subscription

EE allows you to activate these different services for free by texting a code to specific numbers (all displayed here). This means you can activate them all at the same time or randomly as you want them.

You can find out more about this EE offer below:

EE's big data SIM only deal:

EE SIM only plan | 24-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

This really is a masterclass in value from a brand that rarely gets affordable on its pricing. Right now, EE will charge you just £20 a month for the 100GB of data on offer making it easily one of the best SIM only deals out there. On top of that, you're getting unlimited calls and texts and EE will even throw in that free access to the likes of BT Sport (oh hello Premier League!), Britbox and Apple Music.

Why go for an EE SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, EE has been the most popular network in the UK for a while and there are a few reasons it stands out:

- A market-leader for speeds: EE currently offers the fastest speeds available in the UK, beating out the other main networks.

- Free subscriptions: we've said it already and we'll say it again, there is a lot of value available in the wide range of free subscriptions EE is throwing in.

- Data gifting and caps: with EE you are able to gift your data to other EE customers, a great feature considering you are unlikely to go through 100GB each month! And if you are really powering through your data, EE also offers caps so you can stop going over the limit.