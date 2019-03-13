EE customers can now get six months free Amazon Prime video and MTV Play

For a while now, all EE monthly customers have been able to get a few months of both BT Sport and Apple Music for free with their contracts. While that was already a great deal to have, (who doesn't love a freebie?) EE has just upped the ante throwing six months of Amazon Prime video and MTV Play into the mix.

That means all customers can now sign up for subscriptions to all four services, which EE says would normally cost up to £164. As if that wasn't already enough, the popular mobile network will even cover the data you use, which means you can binge-watch to your heart's content and not worry about rinsing through your monthly data allowance.



Marc Allera, CEO of BT's consumer division said: "We’re providing customers with a wealth of great entertainment they can experience in more places thanks to our superfast 4G network, and soon to be launched 5G service."

To get your hands on these subscriptions all you have to do is text a code to EE, we've listed the codes down below or you can go straight to EE to read a little bit more about your options.

So whether you want to catch American Gods on Amazon Prime, catch the Champions League on BT Sport or work your way through the latest and greatest albums on Apple Music, now is your chance.

For 6 months of MTV Play text MTV to 150

to 150 For 6 months of Amazon text PRIME VIDEO to 150

to 150 For 6 months of BT Sport text SPORT to 150

to 150 For 3 months of Apple Music text MUSIC to 150

Not an EE customer yet? Check out our best EE phone deals to see the best contracts available today.