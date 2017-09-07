Download of the day – A Day in the Life of a Slice of Bread

A Day in the Life of a Slice of Bread is a bizarre text adventure, and it's available to download and play free from Itch.io.

ADitLoaSoB (a catchy initialism if ever we saw one) presents you with a series of choices that help you determine the fate of a sentient bakery product. Will he become a productive member of society, or is he toast?

Without giving too much away, the game's opening is surprisingly dark and existential, focusing on the limitations of your life as a slice, but persevere and things soon start looking up.

Download here: A Day in the Life of a Slice of Bread

