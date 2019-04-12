Disney+ launch date and pricing revealed, alongside Marvel and Simpsons exclusives

Disney has let loose a flood of new information on its eagerly-awaited streaming service during an investor conference, giving us our first glimpse of what Disney+ will look like along with some other titillating specifics on new exclusives, series and functionality for the platform.

For those familiar with Netflix, Disney+ will adopt a very similar user interface, with recommended shows and movies appearing alongside newly released content. The service will also feature five hubs, containing the major franchises belonging to the entertainment giant – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Thrilled to share a first look at Disney+ with you! pic.twitter.com/iiqjFjaNraApril 11, 2019

As expected, the service will be compatible with most smart TVs, web browsers and mobile devices, along with confirmed partnerships with Roku and Sony for their platforms.

In a series of tweets, it was revealed that the service will allow all content to be downloaded for offline access, users will be able to customize and individualize their profiles with Disney avatars, and will launch in every major global region within the next two years.

Just keep streaming

Naturally, there’s been a stack of new content announced and confirmed for the service as well, including Marvel shows featuring Hawkeye, Loki, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch and Vision, a new Star Wars series titled The Mandalorian which features a bounty hunter, and new series’ starring classic characters from the likes of Toy Story and Monsters, Inc.

Some further launch details have been revealed as well, such as day one releases of Captain Marvel, Disney’s entire Signature Collection, all the theatrical Pixar shorts, and a new live-action Lady and the Tramp film.

Disney has promised that the service will offer over 7,500 episodes and 500 films from its library in its first year, including every Pixar and Star Wars film, and these classics will be joined by the likes of such original movies as Togo, Stargirl and Timmy Failure.

America's favorite family

One of the more exciting announcements comes from Disney’s recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox, with the entertainment behemoth now promising exclusive streaming of all 30 seasons of The Simpsons from day one.

Welcome to the family, @TheSimpsons. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/OYAN1ziGsyApril 11, 2019

To cap it all off, Disney+ finally has a launch date and pricing as well, with the service landing in the US on November 12 for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Launch price and dates in other regions have yet to be revealed but we’ll keep you posted.