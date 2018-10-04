Star Wars TV show is called The Mandalorian, streams on Disney in 2019

Still can't get enough of Star Wars with the yearly film releases? Good – you're getting more, in the shape of a new TV show. And this one sounds like it could be something a bit special.

Taking to his Instagram account, director Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book, Iron Man) revealed that his long-awaited Star Wars TV show will be called The Mandalorian, with the show expected to land in late 2019.

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic," reads Favreau's post.

Boba bucks

That Mandalorian title will be particularly exciting to Star Wars fans familiar with Boba Fett's heritage – he being part of the Mandalorian clan, an elite fighting force famed for their skill and ruthlessness. Set after the events of Return of the Jedi, could Boba Fett have survived his fall into the Sarlaac pit, as many extended universe stories have suggested?

More importantly perhaps is the fact that it's set to be streaming exclusively on Disney's yet-to-launch TV service, alongside shows rumored to focus on Marvel characters Loki and Scarlett Witch.

With the Star Wars TV show estimated to be costing £100 million to make, it's a production in line with many a Hollywood blockbuster. Disney seems to be pulling out all the stops as it looks to take on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.