Leaked specs show that Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti has the Titan X factor

Want to know how powerful Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will be? Well, handily enough the spec of the juiced-up 1080 has been leaked.

According to the spillage of details which was spotted by OC3D thanks to a denizen of its forums, the GTX 1080 Ti will allegedly run with a base clock of 1503MHz (with boost to 1623MHz) and 3,328 CUDA cores – close to the same amount of the Titan X which has 3,584 cores (compared to 2,560 for the vanilla 1080).

The card will also boast 12GB of GDDR5 memory, equaling the Titan X – but of course that's slower memory than the GDDR5X used on the Titan, and indeed the plain GTX 1080 – with a 384-bit memory bus. The 1080 Ti boasts 384GB/s memory bandwidth, which is still considerably chunkier than the 1080 at 320GB/s, despite the latter's superior GDDR5X video RAM.

TDP will run to 250W, just like the… yes, you guessed it, Titan X, sucking up considerably more power than the 180W demands of the GTX 1080.

Titanic performance

The 1080 Ti offers compute power of 10.8Tflops, a sliver away from the Titan X's 11Tflops. The major differences between these two cards appear to be the slower video memory of the Ti, which will probably be the main disappointment for most high-end card addicts, and the drop in CUDA core count of 256.

Some folks are pointing to the supposed use of GDDR5 memory as an avenue to discredit this leak, arguing that it doesn't seem likely Nvidia would drop down to this after using GDDR5X with the vanilla GTX 1080.

And that's a fair observation, but obviously cuts have to be made somewhere, and indeed this card – if these purported specs are on the money – is already looking a very close runner to the Titan X. Something has to give somewhere – but as ever, we'll just have to wait and see when the final spec is revealed.

The current Pascal-based Titan X is 60% faster than the previous-gen incarnation, and back when it was revealed we called it irresponsibly overpowered.