Cheap SIM only deals: Smarty's latest offers combine big data with low bills

We're assuming a decent chunk of the UK population woke up with a brand new smartphone sat under the tree over the Christmas period. And if you were one of those lucky people, you're now posed with a challenge - finding a SIM only deal in January.

And with a number of promising SIM only deals on offer in the UK at the moment (you can compare them in the chart at the bottom of this page), Smarty can help sort your contract out. In fact, it currently has some of the best cheap SIM only deals we've ever seen.

With choices at either 30GB for £10 or 50GB for £15, Smarty is market-leading at both prices. And, pile on the flexibility of the 1-month rolling contracts Smarty runs, it's hard to disagree with this bargain.

But of course, for the HD streamers those data caps will remain laughable and for those people, Three Mobile's unlimited plan is still looking like the obvious place to go. And, if you're really on a budget, you can go even cheaper with the UK's cheapest SIMO from iD.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Smarty's cheap SIM only deals:

30GB SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Need a cheap SIMO deal? This may well be the best option around. You're getting a massive 30GB of data for just £10. That makes this one of the best offers at this price we've ever seen and only gets better thanks to the flexible 1-month contracts.

View Deal

50GB SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

If you're having doubts whether 30GB will handle your penchant for box-set binging, Spotify streaming and social media scrolling away from Wi-Fi, then an extra fiver a month gives you a beauty of a boost all the way up to 50GB. And if you like the idea of unlimited data without the commitment, then Smarty will do that on rolling monthly contracts for £20 a month.

View Deal

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you got over Christmas.