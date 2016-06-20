The 5 fastest production cars in the world

Like the intro video to Forza 6 says, we don't know why we race but it's inevitable that we do. One of the reasons we do race is to see how fast we can go. Every year, car manufacturers try to one-up each other with a more powerful, faster accelerating and ridiculously priced cars.

One of the most revered speed metrics is top speed. Foot to the floor, how fast can a car go before hitting maximum velocity. The faster a car goes, the more engineering challenges arise. You have to account for aerodynamic drag, cooling, reliability and car makers even have to work with tire companies to create special tires that can withstand the blistering speeds.

Here is our list of the five fastest cars in the world. Race cars and jet engine powered land speed record cars need not apply.