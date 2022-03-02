Brad Pitt has trouble Stayin' Alive in the first Bullet Train trailer

Audio player loading…

If last week’s Bullet Train teaser was an ironically peaceful affair, the movie’s first official trailer dials up the bloodshed and bullet count to the maximum.

Based on the novel Maria Beetle (published in English as Bullet Train) by Kōtarō Isaka, the upcoming action thriller follows Brad Pitt’s quick-witted assassin, Ladybug, as he fights off a group of mercenaries all vying for the same prize aboard the fictional Nippon Speed Line.

Joining Pitt on the treacherous locomotive are the likes of Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Hiroyuki Sanada and many more – making Bullet Train one of the most anticipated new movies on the way this year.

Check out the first official trailer for the film below:

Bullet Train is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 15, with Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde filmmaker David Leitch – who made his directorial debut with John Wick (despite not being credited alongside co-director Chad Stahelski) – at the helm.

Judging by the movie’s first trailer, too, it looks set to blend elements from all three of those aforementioned projects into one chaotic, blood-soaked adventure.

Several high-speed fight scenes are reminiscent of the colorful, stylized violence abundant in Atomic Blonde and John Wick, while the Japanese rendition of the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive used throughout the two-and-a-half-minute clip suggests we’ll be treated to some Deadpool-esque humor to boot.

From fictional stuntman to actual stuntman

Having learned a thing or two from his Oscar-winning role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt reportedly went full method for his performance in Bullet Train.

According to Vulture , the 58-year-old actor performed 95% of his own stunts during shooting for the movie, proving that Tom Cruise isn’t the only action hero that’ll jump off a cliff if you ask him to.

Incidentally, Bullet Train’s director, David Leitch, was actually Pitt’s stunt double on movies including Troy, Fight Club, Ocean’s 11 and Mr. & Mrs. Smith – so it’s safe to say that the pair have an unconventional working relationship.

As mentioned, Bullet Train is due to hit theaters exclusively on July 15, 2022.