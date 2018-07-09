Best instant camera 2018: 5 fun cameras perfect for parties

Digital has killed analogue photography right? Well, that may the case in most areas, but analogue is fighting back.

Whether it’s nostalgia creeping back or the unique aesthetic they provide, instant cameras and their distinct prints are seeing a renaissance - even with the dominance of the smartphone, you can’t beat having a print in your hand.

So, whether you’re looking for a fun instant camera to bring out at parties, or wanting to get a bit more creative with your photography, then you’ll want one of these cracking cameras below.

1. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Cheap and cheerful

Lens: 60mm | Focusing: Macro, Normal and Landscape | Flash: Built-in | Self-timer: Yes

Simple to use

Fun selfie mirror

Limited control

Quality could be better

If you're looking for a cheap and easy to use instant camera, you're not going to go that wrong with the Instax Mini 9 from Fujifilm. It may lack the more sophisticated controls that pricier models enjoy, but that's half its charm. With little input required to produce decent credit card-sized instant prints, anyone in can use it. Great fun at parties, the little mirror on the front of the camera means it's easy to get an instant selfie.

2. Fujifilm Instax Mini 70

Cheap and cheerful, but great fun

Lens: 60mm | Focusing: Macro, Normal and Landscape | Flash: Built-in | Self-timer: Yes

Really easy to use

Selfie mode

Can obscure flash

Limited control

A little more advanced than the Instax Mini 9, the Instax Mini 70 offers a few more features, but is still a cost-effective way to get into instant photography. The only thing you need to be careful of is that you don’t obscure the flash with your finger when you’re taking shots vertically. Everything else is taken care of – focusing, exposure and flash are all fully automatic. The inability to control the flash manually can be a bit of an annoyance – you’d need the more expensive Instax Mini 90 for that – but you do get a selfie mode and even a tiny selfie mirror on the front. We really liked the Instax Mini 70 as a simple party accessory.

3. Polaroid OneStep 2

A big dollop of retro charm

Lens: 106mm | Focusing: Macro, Normal and Landscape | Flash: Built-in | Self-timer: Yes

Retro design

Easy to use

Controls could be laid out better

Film is pretty pricey

With the famous brand now under the ownership of the group of instant film enthusiasts who stepped in to continue producing Polaroid film once the brand collapsed, the OneStep 2 is the first camera in this new era. Embracing a retro design inspired by the original OneStep from the 1970's, the new camera is just as easy to use. Producing large, square instant prints (it uses Polaroid I-Type film), it does mean you'll be paying quite a bit more per print compared to its Instax rivals. If you're happy to pay for that luxury, then you'll love the OneStep 2.

4. Leica Sofort

Leica making an instant camera? Yup, you heard it right

Lens: 60mm | Focusing: Macro, Normal and Landscape | Flash: Built-in | Self-timer: Yes

Premium feel

Lot of control

Similar to Fuji's instax mini 90

Pricey option

It’s chunky and solid, and although it’s made of plastic, it’s good plastic. It comes in a choice of mint, orange and white, and takes regular Fujifilm Instax Mini film packs, although Leica supplies its own film packs too, which produce a warm white frame around each picture. You compose shots using the small direct-vision viewfinder in the top left corner on the back of the camera. It’s not very big, but it’s usable enough. For an instant camera, the Sofort offers a lot of control, with Macro, Bulb, Self timer, Party & People, Sport & Action, Double Exposure and Selfie modes – in addition to fully automatic operation. You can also turn the flash on and off. The Sofort is expensive compared to the Fujifilm Instax Mini 70, despite using the same size of film.

5. Fujifilm Instax Wide 300

Large camera that delivers large photos

Lens: 95mm | Focusing: Normal and Landscape | Flash: Built-in | Self-timer: No

Easy to hold and use

Large prints

Bulky design

Tiny viewfinder

Big hardly covers it. The Instax Wide 300 is the size of an old-fashioned medium-format rangefinder camera, even a small folding field camera. It’s because it uses instax wide film packs rather than the regular instax mini. The Instax 300 wide might look big and clumsy but it’s light, and the generous grip makes it easy to hold and use. You power up with a spring-loaded switch around the shutter release, which extends the 95mm lens. The instax wide format is much larger than a digital sensor, so this equates to a moderate wide-angle lens. For a big camera, though, the Instax Wide 300 has a tiny viewfinder. It takes practice even to get your eye lined up with the eyepiece. Otherwise, it’s simple to use and delivers very good results. Where the regular instax mini format produces small photo ‘tokens’, these are more like proper photographs.

6. Impossible I-1

Curious mix of old-school chemistry and new-fangled technical wizardry

Lens: N/A | Focusing: 5 focusing modes | Flash: Built-in (ringflash) | Self-timer: Yes

Handy ring flash

Creative shooting

Bulky to carry

Loses power quickly

Resembling a cross between a plastic pyramid and a spaceship from Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Impossible I-1 features lights around the lens to form a ‘ring flash’ for softer portrait lighting, while it even comes with a free I-1 app for your smartphone. You can use this as a remote trigger, a noise trigger and a self-timer. The app also allows double exposures, light painting, and aperture and shutter speed adjustment – and it works as a photo scanner too. This makes the I-1 an excellent tool for experiments in instant photography, but too cumbersome for informal party shots. The shape doesn’t help – this is a bulky camera to carry around. The battery in our sample lost its power far too quickly as well: the battery was flat practically every time we went to use the camera.

6. Polaroid SX-70

Retro fun that's an experience to use

Lens: N/A | Focusing: 5 focusing modes | Flash: Sold separately | Self-timer: Yes

Classic styling

Proper viewfinder

Film is expensive

Long development times

Amazing to look at even now, the Polaroid SX-70 (refurbished and sold by the Impossible Project) is a real blast from the past. Even unfolding it for use is an adventure, with the top of the camera opening out on a set of bellows. It’s an ingenious system because you even get through-the lens viewing and focusing via a pop-up eyepiece on the rear of the viewfinder housing and a split-image rangefinder. It’s a bit dark, but it is at least a ‘proper’ viewfinder. You adjust the focus with one dial on the front of the camera and the exposure compensation with another – the new Impossible Project film has a different sensitivity to the original emulsion. The camera is great, but the film is expensive for experimenting with (each pack has a battery built in) and the 30-minute development time is so long that this camera is actually far from ‘instant’. You also need to make sure you get the proper SX-70 film, which has a lower sensitivity than the others

4 films to choose from

1. Instax Mini

The most common instant film format, producing pictures measuring just 62 x 46mm.

2. Instax Wide

Twice the size of instax mini and twice the price, but photos measure a meatier 99 x 62mm.

3. Polaroid I-Type

Designed for use in the Impossible I-1and OneStep 2, I-Type film packs don’t have batteries built in.

4. Polaroid 600

Film designed for Polaroid 600-type cameras. It can also be used in the Impossible I-1 and OneStep 2.