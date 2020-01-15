Save big with Beats Studio 3 deals: cheap noise canceling headphones for less

These Beats Studio 3 deals are offering fantastic prices on excellent noise canceling headphones across the US and UK right now. That means you can save $160 / £100 on the Apple over-ear headphones we've all come to know and love. Today's deals come from Best Buy and Currys, where you can pick up a cheap noise canceling headphone deal for just $189 / £199.

iPhone users can take particular joy in this particular Beats Studio 3 deal, the W1 chip present in the headphones offers unparalleled integration with the iPhone - from easy pairing to excellent wireless range. On top of their convenience, Beats Studio 3 headphones also offer a well-recognized comfort fit as well as 22-hours of battery life and adaptive noise canceling to shut out the world around you.

The wildly popular headphones were a touch cheaper over the aforementioned holiday sales, but prices soon returned to their normal $349 / £299 spots when the January sales ran dry. This new sale means that if you missed out on this cheap price tags over Black Friday and Christmas there's still time to pick up a noise-canceling headphone deal for less.

You'll find the best Beats Studio 3 deals around the US and UK below, with Best Buy leading the charge in the US and Currys holding onto its excellent discounts in the UK.

Today's best Beats Studio 3 deals in the US

Beats Studio 3 | $349 $189 at Best Buy

Beats Studio 3 headphones are the instantly recognizable over-ear headphones that Apple have staked their name on with the W1 chip. Wireless and noise canceling, you're getting some fantastic features in this Beats Studio 3 sale and at a great price point, too.

Today's best Beats Studio 3 deals in the UK

Beats Studio 3 | £299 £199 at Currys

Currys hold onto the cheapest Beats Studio 3 sale price this week, offering the wireless noise-canceling headphones for just £199. You don't have to be an iPhone user to love these cans, but with the W1 chip serving up strong, reliable wireless connection and seamless iPhone integration, it certainly helps.

