Attack on Titan season 4: everything we know about the anime's final season

Are you ready for Attack on Titan season 4? With the third season now behind us, and the fourth (and final) season confirmed to be coming next year, we’ve brought together everything you need to know about the iconic anime series bringing giant body horror and heartfelt action to so many of our screens.

Attack on Titan, originally a bestselling manga series created by Hajime Isayama, was turned into the wildly popular anime back in 2013, and has now run for a total of 57 episodes across a period of six years – but it's not over yet.

The series follows a band of elite soldiers known as Scouts, as they defend the last refuge of human civilization against a literally looming threat: massive giants known as Titans, with a taste for human flesh.

There’s a lot more to it than its sensational premise, though, with an intricate and eye-widening plot keeping up the suspense between its high-octane – and often airborne – action sequences. Whether you’re after slick combat animation, dynamic and vivid characters, or an uncompromising look at the horrors of war – as well as the hope for something better – Attack on Titan delivers on all counts.

If you’re a fan already, you’ll want to know when Attack on Titan season 4 is coming; if you're new to the series, beware of spoilers below. Here's everything you need to know about the Attack on Titan season 4 release date, teaser trailer, and how you can watch it when it lands.

Attack on Titan trailers

Didn't expect an Attack on Titan trailer so soon? The teaser above was dropped right after the airing of the final season 3 episode, confirming Attack on Titan season 4 and a Fall 2020 (September-November) release date.

There's not much other than a couple of image stills. The first shows a young person through the bars of a cage, with the trademark lines under their eyes to show they've just resumed human form after transforming into a Titan.

It looks like a new character, and given the way season 3 ended – as the Scouts began to travel away from their home, with several of the Nine Titans yet to appear in the series – we're expecting to see some new and exciting faces added to the ensemble.

The final image clarifies that this is "The Final Season", with illustrations of what looks like a mix of existing characters – Levi, Connie, and Mikasa – and possibly new ones too.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As per the trailer above, Attack on Titan season 4 will be landing sometimes in Fall 2020 (September-November). Episodes will no doubt come out weekly, though, rather than the whole season dropping at once. Depending on the number of episodes – previous seasons varying between 12 and 25 – that could mean a streaming period of between three and six months.

However, given the third season was cut into two parts, with the first running July-October and the latter running April-July, it's possible season 4 will see a similar release schedule – in order to release the first batch of episodes more quickly, and presumably keep the Titan hype train running as long as possible.

Previous Attack on Titan seasons have tended to start broadcasting in April, though the first half of season 3 did buck this trend with a July release.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan season 4?

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Previous seasons of the anime series have been simulcast on dedicated anime websites Crunchyroll and Funimation, both of which are free to use for ad-supported streaming, with a paid subscription option for more premium features.

Paying $7.99 / £6.50 / AU$7.99 a month for Crunchyroll will net you HD quality streaming on all devices, without ads. You'll need a premium subscription to watch new episodes as they release too – with a week delay for those using free accounts.

Paying $5.99 / £4.99 / AU$5.99 for Funimation also removes ads for HD streaming, and gives you the option to download and watch shows offline. Whichever service you pick, you won't need a 4K TV to make the most of the series.

Isn't Attack on Titan on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Yes and no. Only season 1 of Attack on Titan is licensed for distribution on Netflix, meaning you can only watch the first 25 episodes of the anime series. (See our Netflix plans guide for more details.)

To watch season 1-3 all together, you'll need to use either Crunchyroll or Funimation – or through the Funimation Now TV channel on Amazon Prime Video.

Attack on Titan season 4: subbed or dubbed?

Crunchyroll specializies in subbed anime, meaning you won't get a US English dub over the audio, but can read English subtitles overlaid on the screen, while hearing the original Japanese voice acting. Funimation also gets a US English dub for Attack on Titan – with characters speaking English – though usually several days after the subtitled option comes out.

What will happen in Attack on Titan season 4?

(Image credit: Netflix)

*Spoilers ahead*

Season 3 massively expanded the world of the series, with the revelation that the walled-off nation the Scouts called home wasn't the last refuge of humanity after all – but a place for those descended from Titans to live in ignorance of their history.

With the Scouts now traveling to the nation of Eldia, we're bound to see some new locales and characters – as well as recurring ones. The Beast Titan and Reiner will no doubt make a return, this time on their home turf. Historia will likely face challenges in her kingdom, possibly with threats to fend off while the Scouts are off fighting elsewhere.

We expect to see more of the Nine Titans we heard about in season 3, being Titans with exceptional powers like Eren, or the Colossal Titan.

As the final season, too, it's likely we'll see a final explosive clash between the nation of Eldia and those oppressed within it – with the Scout's help, of course.

Speaking to the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama reportedly said that the manga series would "end in one or two years" (via ComicBook), which would tie up quite neatly with the release and likely episode run of the anime's final series too.