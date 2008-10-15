Adobe Creative Suite 4 available now

Adobe's latest re-invention of its Creative Suite has been made available by the company, catering to all your design needs.

The massive software bundle includes Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Flash and Acrobat.

For those who think that is a bit too much, there's six separate packages to choose from, and these are: Design Premium, Design Standard, Web Premium, Web Standard, Production Premium and, just to mix things up a bit, Master Collection.

Pricey

The software comes at a price, with the Master Collection costing £2,313.58 (£1,969 excluding VAT).

If you already own CS3, then an upgrade will set you back £934.12 (£795 excluding VAT).

You can also download the software from Adobe's website, which may take some time. The file for Adobe Photoshop CS4 is 1GB alone, so you will have to be patient if you want the five other applications as well.