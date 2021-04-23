Apple's new purple iPhone 12 is available to pre-order now

If you're looking to get the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 mini in their brand new purple color, now's your chance: pre-orders for the phones in the fresh new hue just went live at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST today, April 23. Shipping and wider retail availability is scheduled for April 30.

The color made its debut at the Apple Spring Loaded event on April 20, and since then we've seen a lot of interest in this particular shade – joining white, black, green, red and blue as the colors you can get the iPhone 12 in.

We've also been able to take a look at the purple iPhone 12 in our test labs – when viewed close up, the purple is actually more of a lavender shade, so bear that in mind before buying. Think subtle and pastel.

This isn't a color option on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, however. Your choices for the more expensive handsets remain the same as before, graphite, gold, silver and pacific blue.

The price you'll pay

You're not going to have to pay any more for your brand new iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 in purple: pricing starts at $699 / £699 / AU$1,199 for the smaller phone and $799 / £799 / AU$1,349 for the standard phone, and goes up from there.

Both come with the TechRadar seal of approval. In our iPhone 12 mini review we described it as "a triumph", offering "top-end tech and a premium design" that combined "to produce a phone that can compete with some of the very best handsets on the market".

Meanwhile, in our iPhone 12 review we said that the handset was "packed with potential" – with 5G connectivity and the new MagSafe connector part of that potential. We said that it's a phone that will "become more useful the longer you own it".

A purple iPhone was of course not the only new product that Apple announced at its Spring Loaded event: make sure you check out the 2021 iMac refresh, the updated Apple TV 4K, and the new iPad Pro models as well.