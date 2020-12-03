Apple's MagSafe Duo for your iPhone 12 is finally here, but it doesn't include an adapter

Would you like to be able to charge your iPhone as well as your Apple Watch or AirPods at the same time? The MagSafe Duo is designed to let you do just that, and it's now available to buy.

The MagSafe Duo was unveiled as one of the MagSafe accessories alongside the iPhone 12 series, and you can now buy it direct from Apple.

It isn't cheap for a charger though, as it costs $129 / £129 / AU$199, and that doesn't include the wall adapter, so if you don't already have one you'll need to buy the 20W USB-C adapter alongside it for an extra £19 / £19 / AU$29.

So this isn't a cheap option for charging your gadgets, but it's a portable charger unlike most other charging solutions that allow you to charge multiple gadgets such as wireless pads from Belkin and other third-party manufacturers.

You should also note that you won't be getting 20W charging through the MagSafe Duo. You can use an existing wall adapter that you've had with your iPhone 12, but it'll have to be USB-C compatible.

As Apple's website notes, this is designed to give you 11W charging when using with the 20W wall adapter. That likely means your wired charger will give you far better charging speeds, although that doesn't allow you to charge multiple gadgets at once.

MagSafe accessories using magnets installed in the rear of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max to attach onto your phone. Use cases include wireless chargers that don't slip off, car mounts and more secure cases.