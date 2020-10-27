AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT: release date, price, news and rumors

AMD Big Navi is right around the corner, which means we're likely getting close to the announcement of the Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD's forthcoming flagship graphics card that AMD hopes will blow Nvidia's RTX 3080 out of the water.

AMD has been playing catch-up in recent years after Nvidia introduced ray-tracing cores into their GPUs, but this latest generation of Radeon graphics cards should get AMD back on even footing with Nvidia.

Big Navi, as the new AMD graphics architecture is affectionately called, will bring ray-tracing capability to the Radeon line up. As the first cards from Team Red to feature the new technology, Nvidia is likely to still hold the edge where ray-tracing is concerned, but some leaks suggest that the RX 6800 XT might outperform the RTX 3080 in non-ray-traced gaming.

While we don't know when the Radeon RX 6800 XT will go on sale, we do know that AMD's Big Navi announcement is set for October 28.

The RX 6800 XT is expected to be part of AMD's initial lineup of Big Navi cards, so we won't have long to wait. Given the typical time between announcements and retail launches, it's likely that the first RX 6000-series cards will go on sale sometime in November.

Radeon RX 6800 XT price

The Radeon RX 6800 XT is expected to directly compete against the GeForce RTX 3080, so it will almost certainly be within the same range price wise.

It's likely then that the RX 6800 XT will retail for about $699 (£649, about AU$950).

Radeon RX 6800 XT specs

With launch day still not here quite yet, we can't say for certain what the specs on the Radeon RX 6800XT will ultimately be, but some purportedly leaked documents on Newegg last month claim to show what AMD's got under the hood.

This is what the Radeon RX 6800 XT is rumored to be packing:

3,840 stream processors

12GB GDDR6 memory

385Gbps max memory bandwidth

Base clock anywhere from 1,500MHz to 2500MHz

200W TDP